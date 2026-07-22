New survey exposes how Americans really see Donald Trump

Fresh poll delivers grim news for Trump ahead of key political battles.

Public opinion can shift quickly in politics, but a newly released survey suggests Donald Trump is facing growing challenges as he continues his second term in the White House.

Fresh polling from The Economist and YouGov paints a difficult picture for the US president, both in terms of job approval and the words Americans most commonly associate with him.

The survey, published on July 21, measured how Americans currently view Trump’s performance in office during his second presidency.

According to the results, Trump’s net job approval has fallen to -25 percent, marking the lowest point recorded across either of his two terms.

His previous best result in both presidencies stood at five percent. By comparison, former President Joe Biden reached a peak net approval of 17 percent during his presidency, while his lowest reading was -23 percent.

One word stands above the rest

Poll respondents were also asked which words they would use to describe Trump’s personal qualities.

Among the options provided, “dangerous” emerged as the most frequently selected description. A total of 52 percent said they would use the word, while 19 percent said they would not.

“Corrupt” ranked second, with 49 percent choosing it compared with 19 percent who rejected the label.

“Racist” followed at 45 percent, matching “out-of-touch,” which was also selected by 45 percent of respondents.

Another 44 percent described Trump as “cruel,” while 43 percent opted for “bold.” The word “divisive” was chosen by 38 percent.

At the opposite end of the scale, only 17 percent said they would describe the president as “inspiring.”

Sharp partisan divide

The findings also highlight the deep political divide between Democratic and Republican voters.

According to the survey, 86 percent of Democrats consider Trump “dangerous,” compared with just 12 percent of Republicans.

Republican respondents were far more likely to choose positive descriptions. Among them, 76 percent said they would describe Trump as “strong,” while only six percent of Democrats selected the same word.

The latest figures underline how differently Americans continue to view the president, with perceptions remaining heavily shaped by political affiliation.