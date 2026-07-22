US general: Ukraine just got their first F-16 air-to-air kill

Ukraine is expected to receive roughly 100 F-16’s from European allies.

A Ukrainian fighter pilot has achieved a major military breakthrough in the skies over Eastern Europe.

According to the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, an F-16 combat jet shot down a Russian fighter in direct aerial combat.

Speaking during a Senate hearing on July 21, Gen. Caine confirmed the historic kill.

“We recently witnessed the first air-to-air engagement in which a Ukrainian F-16 shot down a Russian fighter,” Caine said.

He did not share the exact time or place of the engagement.

Pro-war bloggers push back

The top officer tied the success to Ukraine’s growing air defense network, which gives friendly jets space to maneuver.

“Over the past several years, with the support of many partners, Ukraine has significantly strengthened its layered defense system,” Caine added. His testimony directly contradicts earlier accounts from Moscow.

According to United24 Media, Russian pro-war Telegram channels originally admitted losing a jet, while claiming the pilot survived. State commentators later blamed a ground-based Patriot missile system, arguing the Su-35 pilot was caught off guard.

They offered no real proof for that claim. Now, Washington confirms an F-16 did the job in dogfight combat.

This victory marks a major shift in how Kyiv uses its Western jets. Until now, the aircraft have focused on hunting Russian cruise missiles, intercepting drones, and bombing ground positions.

Firepower in the skies

Ukraine expects to receive roughly 100 F-16s from European allies, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

Most of the jets left factories between 1982 and 1990 before receiving deep modern upgrades between 2000 and 2015. Despite their age, they handle advanced NATO weapons.

The jets carry radar-guided AIM-120 missiles, heat-seeking AIM-9X and German IRIS-T rounds, and low-cost precision rockets for drone hunting. They can also drop laser-guided smart bombs or hit targets on the ground with JDAM munitions.

Armed with these tools, Ukrainian pilots are turning vintage Western airframes into lethal aerial guardians.