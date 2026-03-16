Russian students told to install state messenger app to receive diplomas, reports

A Russian outlet has also found instructions from the Russian Ministry of Education instructing educational institutions on how to implement and use the app.

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Students at a Moscow university say they have been warned that failing to register in a government messaging app could affect access to their graduation documents.

The claims come as Russian authorities push wider use of state-controlled digital platforms across universities and other institutions.

Several students say the requirement has raised concerns about surveillance and control over communication.

University shift

Students at the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPGU) say they were told to create accounts in the state messenger Max, according to reports by the outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti.

The outlet said in a post on Telegram on March 15 that it reviewed student testimonies and screenshots showing conversations with faculty representatives about the new requirement.

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Students claim they were informed that university communication and administrative processes would move to the state-run app, meaning the students would potentially be unable to acces their diplomas, if they do not join the Max app.

Screenshots published by the outlet appear to show messages from dean’s office staff indicating that registration in Max is necessary for continued interaction with the university’s digital systems.

Ministry directive

Ostorozhno, Novosti reported it also examined a copy of an order issued by Russia’s Ministry of Education on February 13.

The document instructs deans and institute directors to hold meetings with students “in order to implement and use the Max messenger.”

The order also requires university officials to discuss the application with students and provide reports on the outcomes of those meetings.

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MPGU representatives told the state news agency RIA Novosti that the Max messenger is being integrated into the university’s “information and educational environment.”

They said the move was partly due to the blocking and “incorrect operation” of messaging platforms previously used by the institution.

Wider rollout

Similar pressure to adopt the messenger has reportedly emerged in Russia’s military.

Agents from the ATESH partisan movement claim Russian troops stationed in the Donetsk region were ordered to switch to MAX by February 18.

According to ATESH, soldiers were also told to stop using other messaging services, a directive that reportedly triggered dissatisfaction among some personnel and officers.

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“Rank-and-file soldiers and part of the officer corps are actively looking for ways to avoid installing the Russian state messenger MAX—essentially spyware fully controlled by the security services,” the movement said.

Expanding control

The messaging push comes as Russia prepares additional tools to monitor online activity.

Roskomnadzor, the country’s communications regulator, plans to deploy an artificial intelligence-based internet traffic monitoring system in 2026.

Russian authorities have reportedly allocated 2.27 billion rubles, more than $29 million, for the project.

The investment comes despite ongoing economic pressures, including budget strains affecting public sector wages and the cost of maintaining services in remote regions.

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Sources: Ostorozhno, Novosti, RIA Novosti, ATESH, United24Media