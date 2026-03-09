“Russians Go Home!” Hungarian opposition leader claims Russia Is trying to influence election

Hungary’s election campaign has intensified after opposition leader Péter Magyar accused Russia of attempting to influence the country’s upcoming parliamentary vote.

Speaking at a rally in southern Hungary, Magyar warned supporters to remain cautious in the weeks leading up to the vote.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces one of the most competitive elections of his long tenure, reports TVP World.

Historical echoes

Magyar drew parallels between current political tensions and a defining moment in Hungary’s modern history.

He referenced the 1956 uprising, which began as a student protest in Budapest before expanding into a nationwide revolt against Soviet rule. The movement was ultimately crushed by Soviet troops after weeks of fighting.

Invoking that history, Magyar compared Orbán to János Kádár, the Moscow-backed communist leader who governed Hungary for decades after the revolt.

“Viktor Orbán is the new János Kádár,” Magyar told supporters at the rally, according to TVP World.

Allegations of influence

Magyar, a former ally of Orbán who now leads the center-right TISZA party, claimed Russian intelligence officers are active in Hungary.

“Kádár called in the Russians in 1956. Now agents of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, are stationed in Budapest under diplomatic cover to influence the elections,” he said.

During the rally, Magyar repeatedly led supporters in chanting: “Russians go home!”

Campaign tensions

The rally took place in the southern city of Pécs, where organizers said around 10,000 people attended. Video shared on social media showed the city’s main square and nearby streets filled with supporters.

Magyar warned that the campaign could become “unprecedentedly brutal,” urging backers not to react to possible provocations.

“Everyone must stay alert. If there is a false-flag operation, if a blue-and-yellow [the colors of the Ukrainian flag] drone appears, ask whose interest it serves,” he told the crowd.

Election stakes

The parliamentary election scheduled for April 12 is expected to be closely watched across Europe.

Orbán, who has governed Hungary since 2010, is often viewed as one of the European Union’s most Kremlin-friendly leaders. He has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia and opposed some assistance packages for Ukraine.

According to TVP World, most independent opinion polls show Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party trailing the TISZA party ahead of the vote.

Sources: TVP World