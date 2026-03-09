Russia is helping Iran as proof found in drone that struck British air base

Russia and Iran have steadily strengthened their political and military ties, forming what analysts increasingly describe as a strategic partnership.

The relationship deepened after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when both countries found themselves confronting Western sanctions and pressure.

Since then, cooperation between the two governments has expanded across military, economic and technological sectors, raising concerns in Western capitals about the emergence of a new geopolitical axis.

Recent developments in the Middle East conflict are now drawing renewed scrutiny to how closely Moscow and Tehran are working together.

Drone attack in Cyprus

A kamikaze drone that hit the RAF Akrotiri air base in Cyprus was equipped with Russian-made military technology, according to a report by The Times.

The drone struck the British base on March 1 and was later recovered for examination.

Investigators discovered it contained a Kometa-B navigation system, a Russian-made component previously identified on drones intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses in December.

Intelligence investigation

British military intelligence has reportedly transferred the recovered parts to a laboratory in the United Kingdom for further analysis.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by Hezbollah militants operating from Lebanon.

According to The Times, the discovery marks the first evidence that Russian military hardware is being used in the current Iran-linked conflict in the Middle East.

Concerns over cooperation

The finding has intensified concerns about Moscow’s growing involvement in the regional conflict.

Earlier reports cited by The Washington Post suggested Russia may have provided Iran with intelligence on the locations of US military bases in the Middle East.

The information could potentially help Tehran target American forces, including naval vessels and aircraft.

Responses from leaders

Speaking aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump downplayed the significance of possible Russian intelligence support.

“If you look at what’s happened with Iran over the last week, if they get intelligence, it doesn’t help them much,” Trump told reporters.

Meanwhile, Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, said Moscow was “not neutral” in the conflict and confirmed that Russia’s position was “in support of Iran.”

Military preparations

British military officials say the situation could put UK forces in the region at greater risk.

General Richard Knighton, the head of the British armed forces, said cooperation between Russia and Iran makes both countries “more capable and more dangerous.”

“This is an axis that we need to signal. Cooperation between Iran and Russia makes their forces more capable and more dangerous and that is why we need to be prepared,” he said.

Britain has increased its military readiness in the region and is considering deploying the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to the Gulf.

Sources: The Times, Washington Post, Digi24