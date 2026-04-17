Russia’s economy does not meet expectations, Putin demands answers

Russia’s economic slowdown is drawing rare public scrutiny from the Kremlin. Fresh figures and forecasts suggest the situation may be more fragile than previously acknowledged. As pressure builds, President Vladimir Putin is demanding explanations from top officials.

Early indicators point to a shrinking economy. Data cited by The Moscow Times shows GDP contracted by up to 1.8% year-on-year at the start of 2026, contradicting earlier expectations of growth from the Central Bank.

Putin rejected technical explanations such as fewer working days, signaling concern that deeper issues are at play. “These are objective circumstances, of course, but it is clear they are far from the only factors determining business and investment activity in the country,” he said.

Cracks emerging

Signs of strain are visible across key sectors. Construction, a major driver of domestic activity, recorded steep double-digit declines early in the year.

At the same time, business sentiment has weakened. The Central Bank’s own indicators slipped into negative territory, reflecting falling activity and reduced momentum across industries.

Financial data also points to a broader slowdown, with incoming payments dropping across multiple sectors during the first quarter, according to reporting by The Moscow Times.

Budget strain grows

The economic slowdown is feeding directly into public finances. Oil and gas revenues fell sharply in the first quarter, undermining a key pillar of the state budget.

Meanwhile, government spending has risen significantly, pushing the deficit to 4.58 trillion rubles, already surpassing the full-year target.

Although tax income outside the energy sector has increased slightly, analysts say it is not enough to compensate for declining resource revenues.

Limited recovery

Forecasts now suggest only modest growth ahead. Most institutions expect the economy to expand by around 1% this year, with the World Bank projecting even weaker performance.

Higher interest rates and falling investment continue to weigh on prospects. Investment dropped last year and is expected to decline again, further limiting recovery potential.

Economists cited by The Moscow Times also warn that growth is becoming increasingly concentrated in defense industries, while civilian sectors lag behind.

Even rising oil prices are unlikely to significantly change the picture, offering only marginal support to overall output.

Long-term challenges persist. Analysts say that while geopolitical developments could provide short-term relief, structural weaknesses such as low business confidence and declining private investment will remain difficult to address.

Sources: The Moscow Times