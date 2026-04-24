Russia’s elite grow richer as global tensions rise

Russia’s richest individuals have reached a new financial milestone even as the country faces international isolation.

New data shows fortunes growing sharply despite ongoing sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, reports HotNews.

Wealth reaches record

The total wealth of Russian billionaires has climbed to a historic high.

According to HotNews, citing Reuters and Forbes Russia, their combined fortunes rose by 11% over the past year to reach $696.5bn.

This growth comes despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

The number of billionaires listed remained unchanged, with 155 individuals included.

Commodity boost

Much of the wealth increase is tied to Russia’s natural resources sector.

According to HotNews, many of the country’s richest figures have built their fortunes on exports such as metals, oil and gas.

Disruptions to global trade have pushed up commodity prices, benefiting those with stakes in these industries.

This has helped offset the economic impact of sanctions.

Top earners

The ranking of Russia’s wealthiest individuals remains largely stable.

According to HotNews, Alexei Mordashov tops the list with a fortune of $37bn, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

Vladimir Potanin is second with $29.7bn, followed closely by Vagit Alekperov with $29.5bn.

Leonid Mikhelson and his family hold fourth place with $28.3bn.

Global comparison

Despite their gains, Russian billionaires still trail far behind the world’s richest individuals.

According to HotNews, global rankings continue to be dominated by US tech leaders.

Elon Musk leads the list with a vastly larger fortune, while Google co-founder Larry Page is also far ahead.

This highlights the gap between resource-based wealth and technology-driven fortunes.

Ongoing contrast

The figures underline a striking contrast between economic pressure and personal wealth growth.

According to HotNews, sanctions have not prevented Russia’s wealthiest from expanding their fortunes.

At the same time, the broader economy continues to face challenges linked to global restrictions and geopolitical tensions.

Sources: HotNews, Reuters, Forbes Russia