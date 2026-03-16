Russia’s military forcing soldiers to delete Telegram in direct contrast to claims from the Kremlin, milblogger claims

It could worsen the communication issues for the Russian forces.

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Confusion is growing over how Russian troops communicate on the battlefield. Reports from pro-Kremlin military bloggers suggest some soldiers are being ordered to remove a widely used messaging app.

The claims appear to contradict recent public statements from Russian officials about communication tools used by forces in Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes in its March 15 update on the war in Ukraine that a prominent Russian military blogger wrote on March 15 that several Russian units have instructed servicemembers to delete Telegram from their phones.

Uneven enforcement

According to the blogger, sources on the front line said military police have begun inspecting soldiers’ phones to ensure the messaging app has been removed.

The report also claimed commanders are encouraging troops to switch to a state-controlled Russian messaging platform called Max.

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The blogger described the Max application as difficult to use and said some unspecified special forces units have even prohibited its use.

Enforcement of the new rules appears inconsistent, however. Some units reportedly require troops to abandon Telegram and adopt Max, while others continue relying on Telegram to coordinate communications.

Direct contrast to Kremlin claims

The blogger argued that the uneven approach suggests the restrictions may come from individual commanders rather than a universal order from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

ISW notes that earlier statements from Russian authorities have added to the confusion. On February 11, Kremlin officials claimed Russian forces were not using Telegram for frontline communication, according to previous public comments.

However, those statements were later softened after criticism from the Russian military blogger community. On February 18, officials appeared to step back from the earlier claim.

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Broader restriction coming?

According to ISW, Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Maksut Shadayev, later said authorities had not decided to restrict Telegram in combat zones in Ukraine.

If some units are now banning Telegram independently, analysts say it could indicate preparations for a broader restriction in the future.

Another possibility is that individual commanders are enforcing stricter measures early in an effort to align with perceived Kremlin preferences.

ISW suggests that limiting Telegram use could also worsen existing communication problems for Russian forces, especially after reported disruptions to Starlink access earlier this year.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian milblogger reports