Russia’s NATO neighbour introduces mandatory hands-on drone training for students

The theory has been covered – now it’s time to put it into action.

In September 2025, a number of drones breached NATO airspace in several countries. The drones were assessed to be Russian, although Russia denied this.

On September 18 2025, Latvias National Armed Forces (NBS) posted a picture on X showing the wreckage of what appeared to be a drone. The post did not say, if the wreckage was a Russian drone, but analysts noted at the time, that it looked like the tail of a Russian Gerbare drone.

And now, Latvia is preparing its youth for a future, where drones (including military) are a part of life. Article continues below.

Theory done, hands-on coming

The Latvian Ministry of Defense told LETA that practical training in operating unmanned aerial vehicles will be gradually introduced during the second semester of the current academic year, Delfi reports.

Latvia is one of the Batlic States and shares a border with Russia

For the past two years, national defense classes have covered the theoretical capabilities and uses of drones. The planned update would add direct experience in operating the technology.

According to the ministry, the step is meant to build on existing coursework rather than replace it, expanding students’ exposure to contemporary defense tools.

Early experiments underway

Practical interest in drone skills has already been tested outside the classroom. In the summer of 2025, the Jaunsardze Center organized interest-based education camps focused on drone operations.

Twenty-eight students took part in the pilot program, according to information provided to LETA. Similar camps are planned for this coming summer.

Officials see the camps as a way to gauge student interest and refine training approaches before wider implementation in schools.

Mandatory defense lessons

The expansion of training fits into a broader policy shift. As stated in the annotation to the draft law, the National Defense Concept approved by the Seimas on October 5, 2023, says: “starting from the 2024/2025 academic year, national defense lessons will become a mandatory part of secondary education in order to provide students with basic skills for action in crisis and war situations, as well as to promote the development of responsible civic consciousness.”

National Defense Classes are designed as a basic course covering health, safety, and physical activity.

They are held once a month for a full eight-hour day over two academic years, excluding September and January.

Sources: LETA, Ministry of Defense, Seimas