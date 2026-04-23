Safe from Putin’s drones: Ukraine reportedly building a large military factory under ground

A new defence project in Ukraine is aiming to reshape how military equipment is produced under constant threat.

Officials are turning to hidden infrastructure to protect key industries and strengthen independence, reports LA.LV.

Underground strategy

Ukraine has begun constructing an underground facility to manufacture components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to LA.LV, citing Le Parisien, the project is led by Ukrainian defence company General Cherry in partnership with Croatian drone firm Orqa.

The initiative is part of the broader Build in Ukraine programme, designed to expand domestic military production.

Building the factory below ground is intended to shield it from missile strikes and other wartime risks.

Reducing reliance

A central goal of the project is to cut dependence on foreign suppliers.

According to LA.LV, Ukraine aims to produce critical drone parts locally, including electronics and related systems.

This shift is expected to reduce vulnerabilities linked to supply disruptions, particularly from overseas markets.

The move also reflects efforts to secure stable production during prolonged conflict conditions.

European cooperation

The project includes close collaboration with partners across Europe.

According to LA.LV, cooperation with Croatia will support the development of new drone technologies aligned with NATO standards.

While production will expand inside Ukraine, parallel work in Croatia will focus on scaling manufacturing and innovation.

This approach links Ukraine more closely with the wider European defence sector.

Industry transformation

The initiative represents more than a single factory, with broader implications for the defence industry.

According to LA.LV, the project aims to adapt drone production to wartime realities while boosting long-term capacity.

It could also position Ukraine as a contributor to future European rearmament efforts.

The development highlights how the country is reshaping its military industry under pressure.

Sources: LA.LV, Le Parisien