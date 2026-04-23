Nine ships turned back as US enforces Iran blockade and Tehran issues warning

US forces have stopped nine vessels from leaving Iranian ports within 48 hours of a new naval blockade, according to American military officials. The development follows failed negotiations and marks a sharp turn in the standoff. Iran has responded with a warning that the situation could spread beyond the immediate area.

Iranian military officials say the blockade could have wider consequences if it continues.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, called the US move illegal and linked it to the ceasefire that began on April 8.

“If the United States continues its maritime blockade and creates insecurity for Iran’s commercial ships and oil tankers,” he said, it would mark the beginning of a breach of that agreement.

He added: “The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any export or import in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman or the Red Sea.”

Iran does not have a coastline on the Red Sea. Still, it has influence there through regional allies, including Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has previously targeted commercial shipping.

Enforcement details

The blockade was ordered by President Donald Trump after talks in Islamabad broke down over the weekend, HotNews reported. It took effect on Monday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that nine vessels complied with instructions to return to Iranian ports or nearby coastal areas.

“No vessel has successfully passed US forces,” the command said.

According to shipping data cited by the Romanian outlet, at least two ships appear to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the blockade began.

It was not immediately clear how they managed to pass, and there was no immediate independent confirmation.

The strait is one of the world’s key oil transit routes. Even small disruptions can affect supply chains. Markets tend to react quickly.

Broadcast warnings

Audio recordings show how US forces are communicating with vessels in the area.

The transmissions, sent from a US military ship, outline the terms of the blockade and warn of consequences for non-compliance. The broadcast said:

“The US has announced an official blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas.

This is a legal action.

All ships are advised to return immediately to port if departing and to cease transit to Iran if it is their next port of call.

Do not attempt to violate the blockade.

Ships transiting to or from an Iranian port will be boarded for interdiction and capture.

Turn back and prepare for boarding.

If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force.”

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The recordings have been shared on social media and provide a direct example of how the blockade is being enforced in practice.

Sources: HotNews.ro, Tasnim, CENTCOM