A burial site linked to civilians killed during the siege of Mariupol has reportedly been altered.

Local officials say the development raises new concerns about evidence from the early stages of the war, reports Suspilne.media.

Burial site altered

A mass grave near Mariupol has been destroyed, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to Suspilne.media, citing the Mariupol City Council, the site in the village of Mangush was used in 2022 to bury residents who died during the siege.

Authorities say the graves were among the first locations where civilians were interred after the city came under attack.

The reported destruction has prompted renewed scrutiny over how such sites are being handled.

Satellite images reveal

Officials say recent satellite imagery shows major changes at the burial location.

According to Suspilne.media, areas previously identified as mass graves now appear to be used for road repair works.

The site had been monitored over several years, from 2022 through 2026, due to concerns about hidden burials.

Authorities claim the changes may obscure evidence linked to civilian deaths.

Scale of losses

The siege of Mariupol is believed to have caused significant civilian casualties.

According to Suspilne.media, early estimates suggested at least 22,000 people died during the 86-day blockade.

Officials have warned that the true figure could be higher, with limited access to verify the full scale of losses.

They also allege that evidence related to deaths and wartime actions has been concealed.

Multiple grave sites

Several burial locations have been identified in and around Mariupol since 2022.

According to Suspilne.media, mass graves were discovered in areas including Mangush, Vinogradne and near central cemeteries.

Some sites were estimated to contain thousands of victims, based on satellite analysis and local reports.

The number of burial locations has continued to grow during the occupation.

Ongoing concerns

Ukrainian authorities say the reported destruction highlights broader issues around documentation of wartime events.

According to Suspilne.media, the number of burial sites in occupied Mariupol has increased significantly since the invasion began.

Officials continue to call for investigations and verification of what occurred during the siege.

The situation remains difficult to assess independently due to restricted access to the area.

Sources: Suspilne.media, Mariupol City Council