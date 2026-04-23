Satellite images reveal new launch systems: Putin’s forces preparing to use even deadlier drones

The new models can allegedly travel way faster than the earlier models.

Russia is increasing its use of advanced strike drones while quietly building new infrastructure to support them.

Analysts from the OSINT group Strategic Aviation of Russia said on April 22 that new launch sites have been identified in the Oryol region.

According to their findings, positions near the village of Tsymbulova are being used for newer jet-powered variants of the Geran drone family.

They reported that launches are currently limited to a small number of areas, including Tsymbulova and Donetsk Airport.

The structures observed at these sites stand out for their size. “It is about three times larger than a standard launch system for conventional UAVs,” analysts noted.

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Growing launch network

Satellite imagery shows multiple drones positioned in the open near launch areas, indicating active use. Nearby clusters of civilian vehicles have also been spotted, which analysts believe may serve as improvised support platforms.

Construction work is ongoing, with additional storage facilities under development. This expansion suggests Russia is preparing to handle a larger drone inventory over time.

According to United24Media, the Geran-3 and Geran-4 models are described as jet-powered systems with dual fuel tanks, capable of speeds between 300 and 370 kilometers per hour and ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Faster strike drones

These drones are equipped with the Kometa-M12 satellite navigation system, designed to counter electronic interference. The Geran-3 is also reported to include a camera and video transmission capability.

A more advanced model, the Geran-5, represents a notable shift in design. Analysts say it resembles a cruise missile more than a traditional drone, describing it as a hybrid “drone-missile.”

The Geran-5 is estimated to reach speeds of 500 to 600 kilometers per hour, significantly faster than the Geran-2.

Sources: Telegram-post from Strategic Aviation of Russia, United24Media