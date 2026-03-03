Trump mocks Zelensky with comparison to circus showman P.T. Barnum

Relations between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have long been marked by tension and unpredictability.

Their previous White House meeting, where Trump publicly rebuked the Ukrainian leader, underscored the strain between Washington and Kyiv. Although ties have appeared to stabilise in recent months, questions have lingered over Trump’s approach to Ukraine and his stance toward Moscow.

Now, fresh remarks from the US president suggest the relationship remains complicated.

Late-night broadside

In a post published overnight on Truth Social, Trump took aim at Zelensky, criticising the scale of US military aid provided to Ukraine.

He began by claiming that “the United States’ stockpile of medium and medium-high-grade ammunition has never been larger.”

“Thanks to these stockpiles (they are better than the best stockpiles of other countries!) we can wage wars indefinitely and be successful in them,” he wrote, referring in part to ongoing military operations in the Middle East.

‘PT Barnum Zelensky’

Trump then turned directly to Ukraine.

“Sleepy Joe Biden devoted all his time and money to our country, GIVING it all to PT Barnum Zelensky of Ukraine (PT Barnum is a famous 19th-century circus performer, he was a master of self-promotion – ed.) – hundreds of billions of dollars – and although he gave away so much of the top-tier (ammunition) (FREE!), he didn’t bother to replace it,” he said.

He concluded the message by praising his own defence record, writing: “Fortunately, during my first term, I rebuilt the armed forces and I continue to do so now. The United States is well-resourced and ready for a BIG WIN!!!”

Stockpile concerns

Trump’s comments come as US media report unease within defence circles.

The Washington Post said senior military officials are concerned about dwindling air defence systems and the possibility that conflict in the Middle East could escalate further.

The Wall Street Journal also reported worries about interceptor missile supplies, warning that reduced reserves could limit Washington’s options in a broader confrontation.

The latest remarks are likely to fuel debate over US support for Ukraine and the direction of American foreign policy.

Sources: Statement by Donald Trump on Truth Social, WP.