Americans want to send Barron Trump to Iran, but could he be drafted?

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has become the focus of a viral social media campaign.

Over the weekend, the hashtag #SendBarron trended on X, with some users arguing that political leaders and their families should share in the risks of military action.

The online reaction comes as U.S. and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iranian targets, and Tehran responded with attacks on U.S. positions in the region. U.S. officials have confirmed American casualties, though exact figures from the Iranian side remain unclear.

Draft history revisited

Critics have also revived long-standing scrutiny over Trump’s own Vietnam-era draft deferments.

It has previously been reported that Trump received a medical exemption due to bone spurs. In 2016, he said a physician provided “a very strong letter – on the heels” for draft officials, though he later said he could not recall the doctor’s name.

The renewed discussion has prompted some social media users to argue that members of political families should serve if military conflict escalates.

One post read: “Why not demonstrate that Trump family spirit of patriotism and sacrifice by sending Barron to fight Iran?”

Another stated: “If you vote for leaders who love war, maybe you or your children should at least be first in line to explain why it’s worth it.”

Eligibility questions

Under U.S. law, men must register with the Selective Service at age 18. In the event of a draft, those turning 20 during the calendar year of a lottery would be among the first eligible.

Barron Trump, who turned 20 in May, would fall within that age bracket if a draft were reinstated. However, there is currently no active draft in the United States.

Some media reports have speculated about potential medical or physical exemptions.

Barron, who is reported to be 6 feet 7 inches tall, would approach the upper height limits for certain military roles.

The U.S. Army lists maximum height requirements for some positions at 6 feet 8 inches, though eligibility standards vary depending on the branch and role.

Sources: X, Selective Service guidelines, U.S. Army standards, Newsner