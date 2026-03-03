US urges citizens to leave 14 countries as soon as possible

Several major airlines have already suspended operations in the region, making it increasingly difficult to get out.
Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Iran, the US State Department is urging all US citizens to leave more than a dozen countries as quickly as possible.
In a post on X, Assistant Secretary of State Mora Namdar explained that US citizens should use available commercial transportation to depart the 14 countries due to “serious safety risks”.
According to CNN, the skies above Qatar, Israel, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain were nearly empty as of Tuesday morning, and several major airlines have suspended flights to and from a number of countries in the Middle East, making it increasingly difficult to leave the area.
The 14 countries US citizens are asked to leave are:
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel, The West Bank, Gaza
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Syria
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
Sources: Post on X from US Assistant Secretary of State, Mora Namdar, CNN