US urges citizens to leave 14 countries as soon as possible

Several major airlines have already suspended operations in the region, making it increasingly difficult to get out.

Others are reading now

Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Iran, the US State Department is urging all US citizens to leave more than a dozen countries as quickly as possible.

In a post on X, Assistant Secretary of State Mora Namdar explained that US citizens should use available commercial transportation to depart the 14 countries due to “serious safety risks”.

According to CNN, the skies above Qatar, Israel, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain were nearly empty as of Tuesday morning, and several major airlines have suspended flights to and from a number of countries in the Middle East, making it increasingly difficult to leave the area.

The 14 countries US citizens are asked to leave are:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel, The West Bank, Gaza

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Sources: Post on X from US Assistant Secretary of State, Mora Namdar, CNN