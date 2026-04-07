Scientists develop “ultra-thin” sensors to detect cancer

Scientists have developed ultra-thin sensors capable of detecting cancer biomarkers in real time, a breakthrough that could improve early diagnosis and transform how the disease is monitored and treated.

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Scientists have developed ultra-thin sensors capable of detecting cancer at a molecular level, offering a potential breakthrough in diagnosis and monitoring.

The technology could allow doctors to track disease progression in real time using minimally invasive tools.

Citing a press release from the University of Adelaide, researchers from Australia and Germany created sensors as thin as a human hair using advanced 3D micro-printing.

The devices are designed to detect multiple cancer biomarkers at once, including temperature shifts and chemical changes in the body.

Detecting cancer earlier

Cancer detection today largely relies on imaging scans, biopsies and blood tests, which often identify the disease only after it has progressed.

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Early detection remains critical, as survival rates can rise significantly when cancers are caught at an initial stage. For some cancers, early diagnosis can push survival rates above 90%, while late-stage detection sharply reduces outcomes.

Researchers say the new sensors could help address this gap by identifying subtle molecular changes in real time, potentially enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

How the technology works

The sensors are printed onto the tips of optical fibers and use light to identify changes linked to cancer.

Researchers say molecules emit light when they interact with cancer-related byproducts, allowing the sensors to measure disease presence.

“The molecules emit light when they come into contact with a cancer byproduct. The amount of light emitted depends on the concentration of cancer cells. By inserting sensors into the tissue and measuring the amount of light emitted, we believe we can determine the presence of cancer,” said Associate Professor Shahraam Afshar.

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Multiple biomarkers at once

Current diagnostic tools typically focus on single indicators or require multiple tests to confirm a diagnosis.

By contrast, these sensors can measure several biomarkers at the same time, offering a more comprehensive picture of what is happening inside the body.

“This discovery could lead to the development of cutting-edge medical tools that track disease progression, guide treatment and monitor the patient’s body in real time,” Afshar said.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Adelaide and the University of Stuttgart, and published in Advanced Optical Materials, according to Agerpres, citing Xinhua.

Wider potential

Beyond cancer detection, the sensors could be used in wearable devices and environmental monitoring.

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Scientists say the approach represents a step toward more precise and personalized healthcare, where diseases are detected earlier and treatments can be adjusted continuously.

Sources: Agerpres, University of Adelaide, Xinhua