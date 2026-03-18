While Hollywood celebrated its biggest night, one major winner was notably absent from the spotlight. Instead of attending the ceremony, the actor chose to be thousands of miles away in a country at war.

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Ziarre.com reports that Sean Penn, who won an Oscar on March 15 for his supporting role in One Battle After Another, did not attend the event in Los Angeles. According to Ukrainian officials cited by AFP, Penn was in Kyiv at the time on a private visit.

“He is in Ukraine, but it is a private visit,” a senior official said, adding: “He simply wants to support Ukraine.”

A different choice

At 65, Penn has continued to show personal involvement in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022.

According to Ziarre.com, the actor is expected to travel closer to the front lines during his visit, continuing a pattern of trips to the country.

His decision to skip the Oscars highlights a shift from red carpet appearances to on-the-ground engagement in a conflict zone.

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Ongoing involvement

Penn’s connection to Ukraine has extended beyond visits.

He co-directed the documentary Superpower, released in 2023, which focuses on President Volodymyr Zelensky and his transition from entertainer to wartime leader.

The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and offers an inside look at Ukraine during the early stages of the war.

Public advocacy

Ziarre.com reports that Penn has also used his platform to advocate for Ukraine internationally.

In 2025, he joined musician Bono at the Cannes Film Festival to call for continued Western support, appearing alongside Ukrainian servicemen.

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During interviews, Penn and Zelensky have described what they called a “deep friendship,” reflecting a relationship that goes beyond professional collaboration.

Beyond Hollywood

Despite his absence from the Oscars stage, Penn remains active both in film and political advocacy.

His latest trip underscores a continued commitment to Ukraine, even as global attention shifts elsewhere.

Sources: Ziarre.com, AFP



