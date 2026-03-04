Shocking early death toll revealed after US and Israel launch attacks on Iran

More than 1,000 people have reportedly been killed since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, according to preliminary assessments from regional authorities and humanitarian groups.

Most of the reported casualties have occurred inside Iran, though deaths have also been recorded in several countries across the Middle East as the conflict spread, Digi24.ro reports.

Heavy losses in Iran

According to the US-based human rights organisation Hrana, more than 1,000 civilians have died in Iran during the first four days of the conflict.

The group said that by Tuesday evening at least 1,097 civilians had been killed, including 181 children, according to reporting carried by News.ro.

Hrana described the figures as preliminary and said it was still verifying hundreds of additional reports of deaths.

School attack

Among the incidents reported was a rocket strike on a primary school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the attack killed 165 people, including students and school staff.

Reuters noted that it remains unclear whether the overall casualty figures also include members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Casualties in Israel and US forces

Deaths have also been reported in Israel following retaliatory strikes.

According to the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom, 10 civilians were killed, including nine people who died during an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1.

Separately, six US military personnel were killed in an attack on a facility in Kuwait, according to US Central Command. The Pentagon later released the names of four of the soldiers.

Deaths across the region

Other countries in the region have also reported fatalities linked to the conflict.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said at least 50 people had been killed during Israeli strikes.

Authorities in Bahrain reported one death after a fire broke out in Salman Industrial City following the interception of a missile.

Incidents in Kuwait and Gulf states

Kuwaiti officials reported three deaths, including two soldiers, during Iranian attacks on the country.

State media later said an 11-year-old girl died after being injured by falling shrapnel when debris from intercepted aerial targets struck a residential area.

In Oman, one person died after a projectile hit the tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat, while the United Arab Emirates reported three fatalities, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

Sources: Digi24.ro, News.ro, Reuters, regional authorities