Six dead in West Bank shooting following confrontation near Nablus

Tensions in contested borderlands can ignite in a single instant, turning quiet countryside roads into deadly flashpoints.

For communities living under military oversight, every passing day brings a fresh risk of sudden confrontation. When violence erupts, whole towns are left bracing for the aftermath, reports DR News.

Fatal standoff

In the quiet West Bank village of Tell, streets remained empty following a clash that left six people dead. Access near Nablus was blocked after a hike organized by an Israeli group turned violent, according to the Times of Israel.

Local residents recounted how villagers moved to push back settlers who entered private land. Cellphone footage captured an armed settler pushing locals with his rifle while shouts of “revenge” rang out in Hebrew.

During the struggle, resident Farouk Ramadan grabbed settler Benayahu Mellet’s rifle. Gunfire erupted shortly after, killing Ramadan, Mellet, soldier Yuval Ezra, and three other Palestinians.

Reactions to the encounter split sharply along political lines. Israeli officials swiftly categorized the event as a terror attack, while Palestinian media and human rights groups labeled the incursion a provocation.

Cycles of revenge

Local elder Ahmad Torabi voiced deep skepticism toward official claims. He said: “The Israeli government always finds a lie to protect the settlers.” His son, Yusuf Torabi, asked: “Who attacked whom? Did they attack the settlers, or was it the settlers who came here to Tell and attacked us?”

Following the incident, Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged harsh retaliation against the village. The Jerusalem Post reported that Ben-Gvir stated: “For every Jew who is murdered, the enemy must absorb the loss of land and home. It is the language spoken in the Middle East, and the time has come to speak it in Judea and Samaria, as we did in Gaza.”

Over the weekend, revenge raids swept nearby Palestinian towns, with widespread arson reported. In Qusra, attackers set fire to a mosque and left graffiti reading: “Revenge for Benayahu.”

Despite the danger, local farmer Omar Hindi reflected on Ramadan’s actions, stating: “No one can handle humiliation.” He added: “It was a reaction. The Israeli government should stop them from taking our land and creating problems with the Palestinians, not shooting Palestinians like that. Instead, they attack us every day.”

Sources: DR News, Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post