Small doses of nature bring big health benefits

Spending time outdoors may offer more than just a mental break from daily routines. Scientists say even short periods in natural environments can trigger measurable physical and psychological benefits.

Research now suggests that as little as 20 minutes in nature can have a meaningful impact on overall wellbeing.

Calming effect

According to the BBC, exposure to green spaces can quickly activate the body’s natural relaxation systems.

“We see changes in the body such as a lowering of blood pressure, a change in your heart rate variability and your heart beats slower – all associated with physiological calming,” said Baroness Kathy Willis, a biodiversity professor at Oxford University.

A large UK study found people who spent at least 120 minutes a week in nature were more likely to report better health and wellbeing.

Hormone response

Time outdoors also affects the body’s hormonal balance, particularly stress-related chemicals.

Research shows levels of cortisol and adrenaline drop in natural settings, helping the body recover from stress.

One study found that exposure to natural scents increased immune system activity, with effects lasting even weeks later.

Power of scent

Smell plays a key role in how nature influences the body.

Plant compounds released into the air can enter the bloodstream when inhaled, contributing to calming effects.

Studies suggest that even brief exposure to scents such as pine can reduce stress levels within minutes.

Gut and immunity

Nature may also support physical health by exposing the body to beneficial bacteria found in soil and plants.

“These are the same kinds of good bacteria we pay for in probiotics or drinks,” Willis explained.

Experts say such exposure can help strengthen the immune system and may even improve mood.

Small changes matter

Researchers stress that people do not need to spend hours in the wilderness to see benefits.

Even short walks, time in a park or adding natural elements at home can make a difference.

“Every bit seems to help,” said Professor Ming Kuo, highlighting how even viewing images of nature can reduce stress.

Sources: BBC



