Something’s off in OpenAI’s leadership ranks

A report says OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar has been excluded from key meetings and reports outside the CEO, raising fresh questions about the company’s leadership structure as IPO plans loom.

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OpenAI has never looked like a conventional company from the outside. Now, new details suggest its internal reporting lines may be just as unusual.

A report about who is, and is not, in the room for major finance discussions is adding to questions about how the company is being run at a pivotal moment.

According to The Information, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has left chief financial officer Sarah Friar out of key financial meetings. In one case, the outlet said “her absence was notable and awkward,” especially because she had been included in an earlier discussion on the same issue.

The report also says Friar does not report directly to Altman. Instead, she reports to Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, an arrangement that has reportedly been in place since August 2025.

Friar joined OpenAI from Nextdoor in 2024 and also serves on Walmart’s board.

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Unusual setup

The structure stands out because CFOs typically report to the chief executive, particularly at companies preparing for major financial milestones.

That makes the timing notable. OpenAI, now valued at $852 billion, is widely seen as moving toward a possible IPO in late 2026, according to the report.

The Information also said Friar has been skeptical of that timeline, potentially putting her at odds with the pace of the company’s broader ambitions.

OpenAI’s leadership team has shifted repeatedly in recent years, often in ways that depart from standard corporate practice.

Sources: The Information