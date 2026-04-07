Pam Bondi breaks silence after sudden exit as US attorney general

A sudden leadership change at the US Justice Department has sparked questions in Washington.

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Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was leaving her role after President Donald Trump announced her departure on April 2, though multiple outlets reported she had been dismissed.

Trump said Bondi would move into a private-sector role, praising her work in a post on Truth Social, but did not give a clear explanation for her exit.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote, adding that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would step in as acting attorney general.

Behind the exit

According to CNN, Trump had grown dissatisfied with Bondi’s performance, including her handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and concerns she had not pursued political opponents aggressively enough.

Sources cited by CNN said Trump had discussed replacing her in recent weeks and held a direct conversation with Bondi shortly before her removal. One source described the exchange as “tough.”

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Her departure follows other recent changes in the administration, including the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, signaling a broader reshuffle within Trump’s team.

Public response

Bondi addressed her exit in a statement posted on X, thanking Trump and highlighting what she described as major achievements during her tenure.

“Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about,” she wrote.

She also claimed the administration had delivered historic results, calling it “the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

In her statement, Bondi listed several accomplishments, including reductions in violent crime and legal victories.

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“Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote.

Bondi concluded by expressing gratitude to Trump, saying she remained “eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.”

Sources: CNN, The Daily Mail