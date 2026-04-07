Chinese AI helps Iran target US troops with deadly precision

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming modern warfare

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It allows militaries to process vast amounts of data and identify targets faster than ever before.

What once required the resources of major intelligence agencies can now be done with advanced software and commercial satellite imagery.

New reports suggest this technology may already be reshaping the battlefield in the Middle East.

Precision targeting

Satellite imagery enhanced by artificial intelligence could allow Iran to strike US and allied forces with extreme accuracy, according to reporting by ABC cited by Digi24.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has assessed that tools developed by Chinese company MizarVision pose a potential threat to US operations.

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The system is said to identify military bases, aircraft, and air defense systems across large areas.

Growing concern

Retired Australian Major General Gus McLachlan warned that the technology could enable strikes on targets smaller than one square meter.

“We are seeing targets, including a US E-3 Sentry aircraft , hit with incredible precision. Our forces would take this threat very seriously and rightly so,” he said.

“This is a dangerous development because it allows the Iranians to choose exactly what to target. Any object left in one place for 24 hours could now be vulnerable.”

Real-time data

US analyst Ryan Fedasiuk said the AI-enhanced imagery could provide near real-time targeting capabilities.

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“Australian and American soldiers in the Middle East could be killed because of this. This is real-time battlefield information being used to harm American soldiers. It’s remarkable,” he said.

He added that before the war, Iran lacked the ability to track US targets in this way.

“Iran doesn’t have robust access to satellite capabilities. This gives them that capability.”

Company profile

MizarVision, founded in 2021, is a private Chinese company with a reported 5.5% state stake.

According to its website, it aims to make geospatial data analysis more widely accessible rather than limited to governments.

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Fedasiuk described the situation as Iran effectively outsourcing targeting intelligence.

“This represents a further escalation of aid, quite directly, to Iranian forces. It is perhaps the highest degree of support China has ever given to a proxy force against the United States in war,” he said.

Beijing response

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the claims, calling reports that a Chinese firm was assisting Iranian military operations “sensationalistic.”

Officials said the imagery used by companies comes from open sources and follows standard industry practices.

They also stated that Chinese firms are required to operate within legal frameworks.

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Satellite restrictions

Amid the concerns, US satellite company Planet Labs said it had been asked by the US government to limit imagery from the region.

The restriction extended an existing delay on Middle East imagery to prevent adversaries from using it for attacks.

The company cited “real concerns” about how such data could be used.

Sources: ABC, US Defense Intelligence Agency, Digi24.