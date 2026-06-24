US House passes bill that will help countless Americans drastically – but Trump hasn’t signed

The bill awaits the president’s approval.

Owning a home has increasingly felt out of reach for millions of Americans.

Years of rising prices, elevated mortgage rates and a shortage of available properties have left many buyers frustrated, turning housing into one of the country’s most pressing economic concerns.

Now, lawmakers from both parties have come together behind legislation designed to make building homes easier and expand access to affordable housing across the United States.

The House of Representatives voted 358-32 on Tuesday to approve a wide-ranging housing package that had already cleared the Senate by an overwhelming 85-5 margin, according to Reuters.

The legislation now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Passage of major bipartisan legislation has become increasingly rare in Washington, making the bill one of the most notable examples of cross-party cooperation in recent years.

During debate in the House, Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill argued that the country has been struggling with a housing shortage for years.

“America is facing a housing supply shortage that’s been years in the making,” Hill said.

Lawmakers backing the measure say it is intended to remove obstacles that slow down residential construction while helping lower-income Americans gain access to home financing.

Millions of homes short

Housing industry groups have long warned that the United States faces a shortage of millions of affordable homes.

Supply-chain disruptions, rapidly rising property values and higher borrowing costs have all contributed to the problem.

Fresh survey data released Tuesday suggests demand remains strong despite those challenges.

For the first time since 2023, a majority of Americans surveyed said they would rather buy a home than rent or move in with relatives.

Growing frustration over the cost of living has also elevated housing affordability into a major political issue ahead of November’s congressional elections.

Changes aimed at boosting construction

Several provisions in the legislation are designed to accelerate the pace of new housing development.

Supporters say the bill streamlines regulations that often delay projects and modernizes banking rules that affect mortgage lending.

Among its more significant measures are provisions that would speed up or waive certain environmental reviews for qualifying housing developments.

Lawmakers also included limits on how many already-built single-family homes can be owned by large Wall Street investment firms, a practice critics argue has reduced opportunities for ordinary buyers in some markets.

A rare victory for both parties

Negotiators from the House and Senate spent more than a year revising the legislation before reaching a final compromise.

Representative Jim Himes highlighted just how unusual the outcome was in the current political climate.

“A remarkable thing,” Himes said while discussing the bill’s passage.

Both Republicans and Democrats are expected to point to the legislation as evidence they can still work together on issues that affect everyday Americans.

With housing costs continuing to rank among voters’ biggest concerns, lawmakers from both parties appear eager to show progress on an issue that reaches far beyond traditional political divides.