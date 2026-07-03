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“Summer of 69”-singer takes jab at Trump in new single titled “51st state”

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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It was released on Canada Day

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Donald Trump wants to expand the US to 51 states, and several countries have been in his sights.

One of them is the US’s northern neighbour, Canada, which Trump has repeatedly referred to as the “51st state,” claiming that a large part of the population actually wants to join the US.

Back in 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State.”

But Canada, as a nation, is interested in staying just that—an independent nation. And in celebration of Canada Day, Bryan Adams has released a new single taking a jab at Trump.

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Rocking for home

To mark Canada Day, Bryan Adams has released a new anthem titled “51st State.”

In a statement, the singer explained his motivation behind the track. “I wanted to write something about Canada because Canada is home. There is more that binds us than divides us,” Adams said.

The rock icon described the song as a celebration of his people, adding that “the rest is just noise.”

Showing some respect

With his new lyrics, Adams aimed directly at the American leader’s words and threats of economic pressure.

He sings, “Let me give it to ya straight, when you’re talkin’ ’bout my home, you better show some respect, ’cause up here, we take care of our own.”

The star also sings, “So let me give you some advice, mister. You might have too much on your plate. Go and load us up with tariffs, but we’ll never be the 51st state.”

Bryan Adams’ new single is available across all major streaming services, and you can watch the lyrics video on YouTube.

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This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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