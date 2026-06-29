Supreme Court could reshape birthright citizenship, ‘really concerning’ says legal expert

A legal expert says recent Supreme Court immigration rulings may signal a willingness to reconsider long-standing interpretations of birthright citizenship. The comments come as the court prepares to rule on challenges to one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

A US legal scholar says recent Supreme Court decisions on immigration have raised concerns that the justices may be willing to reconsider long-established interpretations of birthright citizenship.

According to Raw Story, the comments came as the court prepares to issue a closely watched ruling related to President Donald Trump’s executive order on citizenship.

Immigration rulings

Speaking on the Pod Save America podcast, University of Michigan law professor Leah Litman said recent Supreme Court immigration decisions had changed expectations about the court’s direction.

According to Raw Story, Litman pointed to the court’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and thousands of Syrians as a sign that the justices may be taking a broader approach to immigration cases.

Birthright citizenship

One of Trump’s early executive orders during his second term sought to deny automatic US citizenship to some children born in the country to undocumented immigrants or temporary residents.

The order faces legal challenges and could lead to a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the scope of the 14th Amendment.

According to Raw Story, Litman said the delayed release of the court’s opinion may indicate internal disagreement among the justices.

Constitutional concerns

“The recent immigration decisions are really concerning,” Litman said.

She argued that if the court were to narrow birthright citizenship protections, it could significantly alter legal expectations and encourage future challenges to long-standing constitutional interpretations.

Litman also suggested that differing opinions from conservative justices could influence future judicial nominations and reshape debates surrounding constitutional rights.

Sources: Raw Story