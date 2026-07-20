Tate brothers who claimed to be ‘very innocent men’ hit with 38 new charges

Authorities report that seven alleged victims are now connected to the case.

When high-profile online personalities build massive global followings, their lives often attract intense scrutiny.

Legal troubles can simmer quietly in the background for years before suddenly erupting across international borders.

Taken into custody

Law enforcement officers stepped in on Saturday, July 18, to detain two prominent internet figures overseas.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami as a major police investigation reached a turning point.

The action followed a massive wave of fresh accusations back in Britain. Crown Prosecution Service officials authorized 38 new charges against the pair after receiving evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

That decision brings the total count against the brothers to 59. Prosecutors authorized 42 charges against 39-year-old Andrew Tate, while 38-year-old Tristan Tate faces 17 counts.

Serious new counts

The allegations involve severe offences between July 2010 and August 2017. Authorities report that seven alleged victims are now connected to the case.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, detailed the legal action. “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child,” McHaffie stated.

He added that “these charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.”

British officials are moving to bring both men back. “The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US. They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK,” McHaffie confirmed.

Broad police effort

The inquiry involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together across international boundaries. Major crime unit detectives spearheaded the gathering of evidence.

Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas praised the team effort. “Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation,” Thomas said.

She urged the public not to speculate on the case. “There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” Thomas added.

The brothers previously denied all allegations, with Andrew Tate describing them as “very innocent men”.

Sources: Daily Express