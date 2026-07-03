“We need a third party”, Tucker Carlson says after breaking with Trump

He says, he is not going to be a candidate, but that he will help build the party.

High-profile media figure Tucker Carlson has broken with Donald Trump over the military campaign in Iran, and now the former Fox News host is ready to go even further in distancing himself from the current administration.

Speaking with the Columbia Journalism Review on July 1, Carlson claimed that America’s dominant political parties operate in total agreement on foreign intervention.

The 57-year-old commentator said the nation’s political landscape desperately requires a shake-up to address domestic problems.

“We need a third party,” Carlson said. “I’m going to help build a third party. There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country.”

Despite frequent media speculation framing the Maine resident as a wildcard presidential contender, Carlson explicitly dismissed any personal electoral ambitions.

“I don’t want to be a candidate,” Carlson said.

A bitter fallout

The broadcaster turned against the White House after airstrikes launched in February spiraled into a prolonged conflict with Tehran. Even with a preliminary peace agreement reached in June, active fighting continues.

Carlson has also openly opposed military action in Gaza.

He argued that average workers are suffering from declining life expectancy while leaders remain fixated on overseas operations. “I officially don’t care about Hamas,” Carlson said, adding that federal priorities should focus on the well-being of ordinary citizens.

Before the war began, Carlson held multiple private White House meetings to caution the president against intervention. The two have not spoken since the conflict began, with the podcast host declaring he has no interest in rebuilding the relationship.

Growing political rifts

Trump fired back on social media, labeling his right-wing critics as losers and fools. In a mid-June online post, the president again attacked the commentator, reiterating that Tehran must never acquire nuclear capabilities.

Other independent movements are also emerging on the right. USA Today reported that former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confirmed she is exploring a separate political coalition, mirroring a short-lived attempt by billionaire Elon Musk to establish an alternative party last year.