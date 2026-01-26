“Terrifying tragedy”: Obama reacts to Minneapolis killing

Obama: US values are under attack.

Former US President Barack Obama said the death of Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal agents on Saturday in Minneapolis, should serve as a warning to Americans across the political spectrum.

“This is a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, because many of our fundamental values are increasingly under attack,” he said in a statement cited by AFP.

He urged citizens to take responsibility for defending democratic principles, calling on Americans to “stand up against injustice, protect our fundamental freedoms, and hold our government accountable.”

Criticism of authorities

In his statement, Obama acknowledged the difficult role of federal and immigration law enforcement officers, but stressed that Americans expect them to operate within the law.

“Federal and immigration law enforcement officers have a tough job,” he said. “But Americans expect them to do so in a law-abiding manner and to cooperate with state and local officials to ensure public safety.”

He added that this standard was not being met in Minnesota. “That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite,” Obama said, accusing the current administration of trying to escalate tensions.

The killing of Pretti comes less than three weeks after another deadly incident in Minneapolis, in which an Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot after resisting immigration services.

“It is up to every American citizen,” he said, “to stand up against injustice.”

Sources: AFP, Agerpres