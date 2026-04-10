Texan teen out on bike ride stumbles on human remains

Finding human remains is not something you expect on a casual bike ride. Most outings end with little more than a change in the weather or a flat tire.

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But for one teenager in Texas, a routine ride took a shocking turn when he came across a discovery that quickly drew police to the scene.

Body discovered

A teenage boy riding his bike found the body of a woman in the Addicks Reservoir area on April 9, according to local reports citing the Houston Police Department.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m., when the teen alerted another person nearby, who confirmed it appeared to be a body before emergency services were contacted.

Police officers responded shortly after and secured the scene.

Investigation begins

Homicide detectives were called in after initial responders noted signs of trauma on the woman’s body.

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The Houston Police Department has not yet released details about a suspect or confirmed the cause of death.

Officials say the woman is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Challenging terrain

The location of the discovery has complicated the investigation.

Footage from the scene shows officers working in an isolated area away from main roads, with attempts made to bring in an all-terrain vehicle to access the site.

Lt. Larry Crowson described the area as remote, noting it is typically used for hiking and cycling.

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Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Sources: ABC 13, KHOU 11, Houston Police Department