The 11 largest militaries as World War fears intensify

Military size and spending are again under scrutiny as governments respond to an increasingly unstable security environment. New rankings highlight which countries currently field the world’s largest armed forces, measured by manpower and budgets.

The figures offer a snapshot of how states are preparing for potential large-scale conflict in the mid-2020s.

Measuring military power

According to Business Insider data on troop numbers and defence spending, the ranking combines active-duty personnel, reserve forces and national budgets. While raw size does not equal battlefield strength, manpower remains a key indicator of military capacity.

Several countries on the list have expanded their forces rapidly in response to regional wars, border tensions or internal security challenges.

Lower-ranked giants

Vietnam ranks 11th with about 450,000 active troops. Business Insider that its “All-People Defence” doctrine allows it to draw on millions of reservists if required.

South Korea follows with roughly 500,000 active personnel, supported by a large reserve created through mandatory conscription. Ethiopia sits just above, maintaining more than 500,000 active troops despite relatively low defence spending.

Regional powerhouses

Iran and Pakistan both field more than 600,000 active troops. Business Insider reports that Iran’s forces include the regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, with a focus on drones and asymmetric warfare. Pakistan’s military, meanwhile, remains central to both national defence and internal stability.

Ukraine has climbed rapidly up the ranking, reaching around 730,000 active personnel. Its force expansion has been driven by the ongoing war with Russia, alongside extensive reserves.

The top tier

Russia now fields well over one million active troops, reflecting large-scale mobilisation since the invasion of Ukraine. North Korea and the United States each maintain around 1.3 million active personnel, though US defence spending far exceeds that of any other nation.

India ranks second globally with close to 1.5 million active troops, shaped by longstanding border disputes and modernisation efforts. China remains first, with just over two million active-duty personnel and the world’s second-largest defence budget, according to Business Insider.

A broader warning

The Express notes that recent anniversaries linked to World War Two, including the liberation of Auschwitz, have renewed debate about whether the world has absorbed the lessons of history.

The outlet also highlights the Doomsday Clock, now set at 85 seconds to midnight, as a symbol of mounting global risk.

Together, the military data and wider context point to a world increasingly shaped by preparation for conflict rather than its prevention.

Sources: Business Insider, The Express