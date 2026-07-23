The $48 billion rift: How Jeffrey Epstein came between Warren Buffett and Bill Gates

An independent legal review into thirty highly controversial meetings ultimately drove Warren Buffett to publicly abandon his largest philanthropic partnership.

For two decades, Warren Buffett served as the primary financial engine for the world’s most influential charitable operation. As outlined in a recent report by Fortune, the American investing magnate very publicly halted his annual contributions before permanently severing ties with the Gates Foundation. This abrupt and highly publicized departure dissolves a historic alliance that previously funneled nearly 48 billion dollars into global public health initiatives.

A highly publicized divorce

The structural collapse of this partnership became front-page news when Buffett explicitly omitted the Seattle-based organization from his annual stock distributions. Instead of financing the charity he helped build, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman redirected roughly six billion dollars to foundations managed by his children. He publicly cited a desire to accelerate his wealth transfer before his death, though the timing of his departure immediately raised red flags.

Industry observers quickly noticed the underlying friction surrounding this massive shift in capital allocation. In a remarkably candid television interview, Buffett admitted he had completely stopped speaking to his billionaire counterpart while awaiting the results of an internal foundation review. He deliberately paused his donations during this period, signaling to the entire financial world his deep discomfort with the charity’s operational direction.

The decision to walk away was technically permissible under the terms of his original 2006 pledge. That foundational agreement required either Bill or Melinda French Gates to remain active within the organization to secure continuous funding. Following Melinda’s high-profile departure to start her own venture capital firm, Buffett found a legitimate contractual opening to execute his multi-billion-dollar exit.

Ignoring internal warnings

The internal review that triggered Buffett’s highly visible departure was conducted by the prominent U.S. law firm WilmerHale. Investigators scrutinized a contentious period between 2011 and 2014 when the foundation actively explored a joint health fund with outside financial backers. Documents showed that lower-level employees had repeatedly warned executives about the severe reputational risks of partnering with a specific, highly controversial intermediary.

Foundation leadership brushed past these ethical concerns and pushed forward with the proposed philanthropic vehicle. Executives arranged dozens of strategy sessions to establish the donor-advised fund, heavily relying on the intermediary to recruit other high-net-worth individuals. The ambitious project eventually collapsed when managers realized their outside partner was grossly inflating his actual influence among wealthy American elites.

The legal audit confirmed that no foundation money ever changed hands during these failed negotiations. It also cleared the charity of any direct involvement in the intermediary’s well-documented criminal operations. However, the probe highlighted a glaring failure of executive judgment that ultimately alienated the foundation’s most vital financial contributor.

The ultimate dealbreaker

The central figure at the heart of this damning investigation was convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. WilmerHale confirmed that Gates and his team held roughly thirty separate meetings with the disgraced New York financier. Several of these extensive business discussions took place directly inside Epstein’s notorious Manhattan townhouse, long after his initial criminal convictions were public knowledge.

The sheer volume of these meetings proved to be an insurmountable ethical barrier for Buffett. The Omaha investor publicly dismissed Gates’ prolonged association with the convicted trafficker as fundamentally “distasteful.” Learning that the foundation’s leadership knowingly engaged with Epstein on thirty separate occasions shattered the fundamental trust required for a multi-billion-dollar partnership.

The fallout from these revelations has forced the Gates Foundation to fundamentally alter its operational future. Current executives are now implementing far stricter vetting protocols to prevent similar reputational disasters. Without Buffett’s deep pockets to sustain its long-term growth, the historic charity has officially committed to spending down its endowment and closing its doors by 2045.