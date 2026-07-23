Dagens.com
Homepage Politics Bad news for Putin: EU targets Russian banks and oil...

Bad news for Putin: EU targets Russian banks and oil fleet in fresh sanctions

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Vladimir Putin, worried, confused, scratching head, EU, European Union, flag
miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com

The 21st sanctions package has been opposed by Greece, but the diplomats have agreed on an exemption regarding the point of disagreement.

Others are reading now

Trump Jr. explodes over recurring rumors he is “biggest cocaine addict”

Ukraine issues chilling warning to NATO: Russia may be planning new provocation

After six weeks of political and diplomatic discussions, ambassadors from the European Union have finally reached a political agreement on a new 21st sanctions package against Russia, according to Reuters and AFP.

Technical details are being finalized before the official adoption procedure launches.

The fresh measures aim to squeeze Moscow’s financial system at a vulnerable moment. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the effort targets the economic foundation of the Russian war machine.

“We are adding 32 more Russian banks to our transaction ban list,” von der Leyen wrote on X. She added, “So are cryptocurrency companies and oil trading platforms.”

Also read

Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump: “What a loser”

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

Crucially, the deal marks a new phase in enforcement. “For the first time, we are targeting ships assisting Russia’s ghost fleet,” von der Leyen stated.

Click to display external content from x,
- You can always enable and disable third-party content.
You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services.

Read more about in our Privacy statement

Bargaining with Athens

Getting every member nation on board required significant compromise. Greece proved to be the main sticking point during the negotiations, Reuters reported.

Athens holds a massive share of the global shipping fleet. Greek officials feared that tight restrictions on transferring liquefied natural gas would simply push lucrative business away to foreign competitors.

To win over Athens, diplomats carved out key exceptions. The package includes a one-year exemption that permits Russian gas transfers to third countries, complete with automatic renewal.

“Member states showed solidarity with Greece, and it’s expected that Greece will do the same with others in the future,” an EU diplomat told reporters, according to Reuters.

Freezing price caps

The agreement also adjusts rules surrounding Russian crude exports. Envoys decided to freeze the Russian oil price cap at its current level of $44.10 per barrel for twelve months.

The European Commission originally wanted a six-month hold. But ambassadors opted for a longer timeframe.

Von der Leyen explained the strategy behind the extended timeline. “We are freezing the adjustment of the oil price ceiling for one year so that the Russian war machine does not benefit from market shocks,” she posted.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Ads by MGDK