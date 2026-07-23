Trump’s latest move forces Canada to cancel major US celebration

Trump’s Canada tariffs claim first casualty before taking effect.

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada have spilled far beyond economics after plans for a joint ceremony marking a landmark cross-border bridge were abruptly abandoned.

Leaders from both countries had been expected to celebrate the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a project Trump has proudly spoken about over the latest months, together on Friday. Instead, according to The Guardian, Canada has decided to cancel the shared event following President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs on most Canadian imports.

Trump unveiled plans to impose a 50% tariff on the majority of Canadian goods, accusing Ottawa of treating American automobiles, dairy products and alcoholic beverages unfairly.

Shortly after the announcement, Canada’s infrastructure ministry confirmed that a joint celebration would no longer be appropriate under the current circumstances.

“In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries,” said Jenna Ghassabeh, spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson.

Canada now intends to host its own ceremony, while it remains uncertain whether US officials will organise a separate event.

Bridge opening still expected

Despite the diplomatic setback, both governments are still aiming to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge to traffic on 27 July, although US officials have reportedly become less certain that the schedule will hold.

“We remain committed to opening the bridge on July 27th, and to celebrating this milestone among Canadians on July 24th,” Ghassabeh added.

Stretching roughly 2.4 kilometres across the Detroit River, the bridge links Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario. Officials had originally planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June before postponing it while negotiations over unresolved issues continued.

Financial deal sparked political debate

Canada financed the nearly 4.4-billion-dollar project under an agreement allowing construction costs to be recovered through toll revenues.

Following negotiations with Washington, Ottawa later disclosed that half of the bridge’s net revenue connected to crossings will be directed to an economic development fund controlled by the US government.

Publication of those terms came after opposition politicians criticised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government for withholding details of the agreement.

The arrangement also appeared to conflict with Carney’s earlier comments suggesting toll revenues would not be shared until Canada had recovered its investment.

Trade dispute deepens

Named after Canadian hockey legend Gordie Howe, who spent 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge is expected to become one of North America’s most important trade corridors.

Political disagreements surrounding the project, however, have continued to grow.

Earlier this year, Trump publicly demanded that the United States receive at least a 50% ownership stake in the bridge alongside other unspecified concessions from Canada.

Fresh tariffs have now added another layer to the dispute. The White House says the measures will take effect in 30 days, leaving room for negotiations before they are implemented.

Carney responded by saying his government continues to believe in the benefits of “free and fair trade” and remains willing to negotiate with the Trump administration.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford struck a tougher tone, arguing that Canada should match any new US tariffs “tariff for tariff, dollar for dollar” if Washington follows through with its plans.