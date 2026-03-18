“The consequences are going to last for decades” – WHO preparing for nuclear scenario in Iran

“As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come;” the representative warns.

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Tensions in the Middle East are raising alarm among global health officials as fighting continues to expand.

Concerns are growing not only over immediate casualties, but also over the possibility of a far more catastrophic scenario.

Iran’s nuclear program was badly damaged during a US operation last year, but fear of Tehran still trying to develop a nuclear weapon continues to circulate.

Iran insists the nuclear program is solely meant for peaceful purposes, but the mere presence of nuclear material poses a risk – especially during a war.

Echoes from the past

The 1986 Chernobyl accident (not caused by fighting) led to immediate deaths and a long-term rise in cancers. while atomic bombings in Japan caused mass casualties and lasting health effects.

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Speculation about escalation has also surfaced in political circles since the beginning of the conflict in Iran, though US president Donald Trump dismissed suggestions that Israel might consider nuclear weapons, stating: “Israel wouldn’t do that.”

Note that Israel has never admitted to be in possession of nuclear weapons.

But the World Health Orginization is preparing for a nuclear catastrophe.

Rising nuclear fears

Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, told POLITICO, that World Health Organization officials are preparing for the possibility of a nuclear incident if the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran escalates further.

Balkhy explained that teams are monitoring the situation and remain “vigilant” about potential threats linked to nuclear facilities.

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“The worst-case scenario is a nuclear incident, and that’s something that worries us the most,” Balkhy said to POLITICO. “As much as we prepare, there’s nothing that can prevent the harm that will come … the region’s way — and globally if this eventually happens — and the consequences are going to last for decades.”

She added that preparations include scenarios ranging from attacks on nuclear infrastructure to the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Ongoing strikes

The warnings come after repeated strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran confirmed attacks on facilities in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz following joint U.S. and Israeli operations.

A statement from the White House, released March 1, explaind that the operatin in Iran was to “eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime.”

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of radioactive contamination. However, Balkhy warned that exposure could cause severe short-term injuries and long-term illnesses, including cancer and psychological harm.

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Health systems strained

Beyond nuclear risks, WHO officials have condemned attacks on healthcare facilities. The agency has recorded dozens of incidents affecting medical workers in Iran and Lebanon since late February.

In a follow-up statement to POLITICO, Balkhy described such attacks as “tragic and unacceptable,” stressing that medical personnel must be protected under international law.

Meanwhile, displacement and shortages are worsening humanitarian conditions. Hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, while access to food, clean water and medical care is increasingly limited.

Sources: POLITICO, WHO, White House statements, CBS News