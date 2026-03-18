Kids cartoons used as cover for Russia-Iran arms network, report claims

Russia and Iran have deepened their partnership throughout the war, building close ties across military, economic and intelligence operations.

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From weapons supplies and drone technology to coordinated efforts to bypass Western sanctions, the two countries have increasingly worked side by side.

As their cooperation expands beyond the battlefield, investigators say the alliance is now extending into more covert and unconventional areas.

Hidden network

According to an investigation by Systema cited by United24Media, Iranian operatives used Russian animation studios as cover for arms trafficking and the export of grain taken from Ukraine.

The report cites leaked documents from Russia’s Federal Security Service and U.S. government findings.

It alleges that individuals linked to Iranian intelligence operated through companies producing children’s animation distributed on platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV.

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Key figures

The investigation names Sohrab Ghayrat, head of Sky Frame Studio, as a central figure.

While overseeing animation projects including “Dolphin Boy,” he is accused of being involved in supplying weapons to Houthi forces in Yemen.

He is also linked to organizing shipments of grain taken from occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Systema, U.S. Treasury sanctions imposed in April 2025 identified Ghayrat and his associates as facilitators of “commercial initiatives” tied to the Houthis.

The same network is said to be connected to shipments of Ukrainian grain transported from Crimea to ports in Yemen.

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These operations reportedly relied on vessels operating under Russian control.

Intelligence ties

The report also highlights Arash Doroudi, a former studio executive, as a key intermediary.

He is described as having connections to Iran’s embassy in Moscow and to intelligence-linked structures.

Leaked materials cited in the investigation suggest he was involved in gathering information on advanced technologies while presenting himself as a civilian entrepreneur.

Financial flows linked to animation projects have also raised concerns.

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Payments from international streaming platforms were allegedly routed through companies tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Investigators say this may have allowed funds to be redirected toward proxy groups.

Sources: Systema, U.S. Treasury reports, United24Media.