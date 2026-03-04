Two young girls found in shallow graves inside suitcases

Police in Cleveland are investigating a disturbing discovery after the bodies of two young girls were found hidden in suitcases.

A man walking his dog made a shocking discovery Monday evening when he came across a suitcase containing what appeared to be human remains in a field on Cleveland’s east side, police said.

Officers were called to the area near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue at about 6 p.m. on March 2, according to Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd. The field is located close to a school.

When police arrived, they found a suitcase buried in a shallow grave. Inside was the body of a young girl.

As officers searched the surrounding area, they located a second shallow grave with another suitcase. That case also contained the body of a young girl.

Identities still unknown

Investigators believe the victims are two Black girls.

One is estimated to be between roughly 8 and 13 years old, while the other may be between about 10 and 14 years old.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Police said the bodies were intact and had not been dismembered.

The cause of death has not been determined, and authorities do not yet know how long the remains had been at the site. Chief Todd indicated it did not appear to be a recent incident.

At this stage, there are no known suspects. The girls have not been connected to any currently reported missing children cases.

Call for public help

Chief Todd described the case as a top priority for the department.

She acknowledged the emotional toll on officers and the community, calling it a tragic situation.

Police have not identified any immediate threat to the public. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216 623 5464.

Sources: Cleveland Police Department, Cuyahoga County.

