Germany and allies criticise US move to ease russian oil sanctions

European governments say maintaining unity among western allies is essential while the war in Ukraine continues.

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European leaders have criticised the United States after it temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil. The move comes as the war in the Middle East disrupts global energy supplies and pushes oil prices higher.

Several governments argue that relaxing restrictions on Russian exports risks weakening international pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. They insist sanctions remain a key tool in limiting the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war.

The disagreement has revealed growing tension between Washington and its European allies as they try to balance energy stability with geopolitical strategy.

Germany calls the move “wrong”

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Germany’s chancellor, Friedrich Merz, sharply criticised the US decision to temporarily waive sanctions on Russian oil shipments stranded at sea. Washington introduced the measure in an effort to ease pressure on global oil markets.

Merz argued that loosening sanctions sends the wrong message while Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

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“We believe it is wrong to ease the sanctions. Unfortunately, Russia continues to show no willingness to negotiate. We will therefore, and must, further increase the pressure on Moscow.”

UK joins European criticism

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The United Kingdom quickly aligned itself with Germany’s position. Britain’s foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, warned that the geopolitical crisis should not provide an opportunity for Moscow to benefit economically.

She also accused Russia and Iran of attempting to manipulate the global economy during the current conflict.

European governments say maintaining unity among western allies is essential while the war in Ukraine continues.

France and Norway also oppose the waiver

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France and Norway joined the growing list of countries rejecting the US decision. European leaders believe that easing sanctions undermines the broader international strategy against Russia.

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French president Emmanuel Macron raised the issue during discussions with other G7 leaders about the economic consequences of the war in Iran.

Macron said the paralysis of the strait of Hormuz “in no way” justified lifting sanctions on Moscow.

Middle East war disrupts global oil supply

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The sanctions debate comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East. US and Israeli forces have continued airstrikes against targets in Iran and Lebanon.

The widening war has severely disrupted global energy flows and shaken international markets.

As the crisis deepens, concerns are growing that the conflict could cause one of the most serious oil supply shocks in modern history.

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Strait of Hormuz nearly closed

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At the centre of the disruption is the strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes in the global energy system.

Around a fifth of the world’s oil and seaborne gas normally passes through the narrow waterway.

The conflict has effectively shut down much of the traffic through the strait, creating a major bottleneck in global energy supply.

Trump acknowledges possible Russian support for Iran

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Donald Trump admitted for the first time that Russia may be helping Iran during the conflict.

“[Putin] might be helping a little bit, yeah, I guess,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Radio.

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“And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, right?”

Reports from US media outlets have suggested Russia provided targeting information to Iran during attacks on American forces.

US signals further strikes on Iran

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Trump also indicated that American military operations against Iran would continue and could intensify in the coming days.

“We’re going to be hitting them very hard over the next week,” he said.

The statement suggested the US-Israeli campaign against Iranian targets is likely to escalate rather than slow down.

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Russia says sanctions relief is inevitable

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Russian officials reacted positively to the temporary easing of sanctions. Moscow suggested that the move proves global energy markets cannot function without Russian oil.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s economic envoy, said Washington was effectively acknowledging this reality.

He argued that lifting sanctions was becoming increasingly inevitable as the energy crisis deepens.

Ukraine warns attention is shifting

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Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned that the growing war in the Middle East is drawing global attention away from Ukraine.

“There is nothing good for Ukraine in the war in the Middle East. It’s understandable that the attention of the world moving to Middle East. It’s not good for us,” he said while speaking to students in Paris.

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Kyiv fears the shift in focus could weaken international support for its defence against Russia.

Tankers quickly rerouted to India

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Shipping intelligence company Lloyd’s List reported that tankers carrying Russian oil were already being redirected to India after the sanctions waiver.

The shift shows how quickly energy markets respond when restrictions change.

Analysts said the development could bring significant financial benefits to the Kremlin if exports increase.

Oil prices remain above $100

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Despite the sanctions waiver, oil prices remained elevated. Brent crude, the global benchmark, stayed above $100 per barrel during early trading.

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The continued disruption to energy supply has kept markets on edge.

Investors remain concerned that the war could further restrict oil flows.

Global efforts struggle to stabilise markets

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The International Energy Agency has attempted to stabilise the situation by releasing emergency reserves.

Its 32 member countries agreed to release 400 million barrels of crude oil, the largest coordinated release in the organisation’s history.

However, ongoing attacks across the Middle East continue to overshadow these efforts and threaten further disruption to global energy supplies.