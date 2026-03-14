Body language expert spots major difference between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles appears uneasy as protests greet royals at Westminster Abbey.

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King Charles and Prince William displayed noticeably different demeanours as they arrived at the Commonwealth Day service in London, according to a body language expert.

The annual event at Westminster Abbey took place amid protests from anti-monarchy campaigners, who gathered outside the church holding banners and chanting against the Royal Family.

Members of the anti-royalist group Republic held signs reading “Abolish the monarchy” and “Down with the crown” as senior royals arrived for the service.

Some protesters also referenced the recent arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, holding placards that read “Charles, what did you know?” alongside images linked to the Epstein files.

Chants of “Not my King” and “Charlie, Charlie, time to go” could be heard as the royals walked into Westminster Abbey.

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William and Kate’s response

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared determined to stay focused on their duties despite the protests.

“Studiously ignoring the huge bank of banners and posters advertising anti-monarchy sentiments, William and Kate appeared to be showing non-verbal signals of peak confidence on their arrival,” she said.

James noted the couple’s formal navy outfits, their brisk pace and their mirrored walking style as signs they were keen to project calm and professionalism.

Charles appears tense

According to the expert, King Charles appeared less comfortable during the short walk from his car to the entrance of the abbey.

“Charles looked rather less assured than his son here,” James said.

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She pointed to several gestures she described as self-comforting behaviour, including adjusting his tie, placing his hand repeatedly in his jacket pocket and patting the pocket as he walked.

Warm royal greeting

Inside the abbey, members of the Royal Family greeted each other warmly before the service began.

James said the group appeared close and affectionate, with several cheek kisses and friendly gestures.

“Charles looks almost surprised and delighted to see them all there waiting for him to join them,” she said.

The Commonwealth Day service marks one of the first major events in the Royal Family’s calendar each year.

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The Commonwealth includes 54 member states with a combined population of around 2.4 billion people.

In his annual message ahead of the service, King Charles described the Commonwealth as “precious” and said it holds “untapped potential for prosperous trade between trusting partners.”

Sources: The Mirror, Commonwealth Day message from King Charles