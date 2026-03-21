The surprising reason your gums might be bleeding

A common dental issue could be pointing to more than just brushing habits.

Health experts say it might reflect what your body is missing beneath the surface.

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According to the Daily Express, Dr Eric Berg highlighted in a viral TikTok video that bleeding gums may be linked to low levels of vitamin C.

In the clip, he said: “Bleeding gums is classic vitamin C deficiency.”

Why it happens

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is essential for maintaining healthy tissues and supporting the immune system.

The NHS states it plays a key role in protecting cells, maintaining skin, and aiding wound healing.

It is also crucial for producing collagen, a protein that strengthens gums, skin and blood vessels.

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Research cited by the National Institutes of Health indicates that without enough vitamin C, collagen production is impaired, leaving gums weaker and more prone to bleeding.

Signs to watch

A severe deficiency can lead to scurvy, a condition once associated with long sea voyages.

According to the NHS, early symptoms include bleeding gums, fatigue, joint pain and slow wound healing.

The Cleveland Clinic adds that low vitamin C levels may also cause easy bruising and rough or dry skin.

Vitamin C is found in foods such as oranges, strawberries, peppers, broccoli and tomatoes, according to the British Dietetic Association.

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Because the body cannot store large amounts, it must be consumed regularly, with the National Institutes of Health recommending around 75 to 90 milligrams per day for adults.

Not always the cause

Experts stress that bleeding gums are not always linked to vitamin deficiencies.

The Mayo Clinic notes that gum disease, infections, certain medications and brushing too hard can also trigger the symptom.

Health professionals advise seeking medical or dental advice if bleeding persists, as identifying the underlying cause is key to effective treatment.

Online reactions to the video ranged from concern to humour, with one user joking: “My whole life is a deficiency,” while another wrote: “Vitamin deficiency can wreck your health, I never gave it too much attention especially as you get older.”

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Sources: Daily Express, NHS, National Institutes of Health, British Dietetic Association, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic





