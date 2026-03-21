Russia moves to restrict foreign AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini

As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of everyday life, governments around the world are starting to regulate how these tools are used.

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Russia is now taking a major step to control which AI platforms its citizens can access. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has proposed new rules that would give the state the power to ban or limit foreign AI tools, reports Digi24.

This includes popular systems like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. The ministry says these measures are necessary to protect citizens from hidden manipulation and discriminatory algorithms.

Sovereign internet

The rules are part of a broader plan to create a “sovereign internet” in Russia. Officials say the goal is to keep the internet aligned with what they call “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The initiative could also boost the development of local AI tools, such as those produced by Sberbank and Yandex.

Under the proposals, foreign AI platforms could be restricted if they do not meet certain conditions. Experts say that tools developed outside of Russia, including American systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, are included in this category. The authorities argue that these platforms transfer Russian users’ data abroad.

Some foreign open-source models, including from China, might still be allowed if they are adapted to run on local infrastructure and store data within Russia. The draft rules also require that AI platforms with more than 500,000 daily users must keep Russian users’ data inside the country for three years.

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Russia’s data storage rules

The regulations are expected to come into effect next year, once the review and approval process is complete. Western AI companies have previously refused to comply with Russia’s strict data storage rules. This could mean that access to many foreign AI services will be limited or blocked for Russian users.

Critics say the move could reduce competition and slow innovation, but Russian authorities argue that it is necessary to protect citizens and maintain control over digital information.

Russia’s plan reflects a growing trend of governments trying to assert more control over technology and data. Citizens and companies will likely face new limits on what AI tools they can use, while local developers could see more opportunities to grow their platforms inside the country.