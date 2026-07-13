The U.S. blew $30 billion replacing textbooks with laptops, and created a generation less cognitively capable than their parents

A $30 billion nationwide push to replace traditional textbooks with digital screens has backfired spectacularly, resulting in the first generation in modern history to test as less cognitively capable than their parents.

Back in 2002, educational leaders in Maine pioneered a grand vision to put the internet directly at the fingertips of middle school students. Fast forward to today, and the United States has spent a staggering $30 billion placing laptops and tablets into classrooms nationwide.

However, instead of empowering students with limitless knowledge, this massive digital expansion has backfired spectacularly. According to a recent report by Fortune, neuroscientist Jared Cooney Horvath recently testified before the U.S. Senate that Generation Z is now officially less cognitively capable than previous generations.

Horvath noted that Gen Z is the first generation in modern history to score lower on standardized tests than the one before it. Data reveals a stark correlation between increased screen time in schools and declining test scores, proving that unfettered access to technology has actually atrophied critical learning capabilities rather than bolstering them.

The devastating cost of classroom distractions

While educators genuinely intend for these expensive digital tools to be used strictly for academics, students naturally have other ideas. Observations of university students reveal that when given a laptop, they actively engage in off-task, non-educational activities nearly two-thirds of the time.

Horvath blames this constant distraction and task-switching for weaker memory formation and significantly higher error rates. He emphasizes that true learning is inherently difficult and requires sustained friction, whereas modern classroom technology is designed to make things as easy and frictionless as possible.

Furthermore, the devices themselves are loaded with software actively working against educational goals.

Psychology professor Jean Twenge points out that social media and gaming applications are deliberately engineered to be addictive, actively destroying the sustained attention required to master complex or difficult subjects.

A failed experiment with existential consequences

This massive drop in cognitive capability could not come at a worse time for young adults entering the workforce. Early studies show that advancements in artificial intelligence are already threatening entry-level jobs, requiring the next generation to be sharp, nuanced problem-solvers rather than easily distracted screen addicts.

To combat this growing crisis, lawmakers and educators are finally beginning to push back against the digital flood. Dozens of states have recently passed laws restricting or outright banning cellphone use during instructional time, while experts urge Congress to impose strict efficacy standards on educational tech companies.

Ultimately, Horvath insists that this cognitive decline is a massive policy failure rather than a personal shortcoming of today’s youth. He explicitly calls Generation Z the victims of a failed pedagogical experiment, urging young people to realize they were unfairly sat in front of screens for their entire education and to rightly get mad about it.