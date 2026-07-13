Hunter Biden mocks Melania Trump’s $1B lawsuit as ‘a designed distraction’

Melania’s legal team aggressively pushed back against the Epstein allegations.

When a powerful political family threatens a massive lawsuit, most people would immediately panic and retract their statements.

But for someone whose private life has already been dragged across the global stage, a staggering legal warning just becomes another wild podcast story.

A massive legal threat

Hunter Biden recently sat down with producer Benny Blanco on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. He opened up about a staggering legal warning he received from Melania Trump.

According to the Irish Star, the former First Lady threatened to sue him for $1 billion in August 2025. She sent a legal notice straight to his attorneys.

The conflict erupted after Hunter publicly claimed that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to her husband. Hunter simply laughed off the financial demand during the show.

“I don’t have two nickels to rub together, let alone a billion dollars,” he told the hosts.

Refusing to back down

Melania’s legal team aggressively pushed back against the Epstein allegations. The BBC reported that her lawyers sent a cease and desist order describing his comments as false, disparaging, and defamatory.

Her team claimed she suffered overwhelming reputational harm and demanded a full apology. But Hunter clearly has no plans to say sorry anytime soon, previously telling filmmaker Andrew Callaghan that an apology was “not going to happen.”

He also dismissed the severity of the legal warning. He stated that he did not think “these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction.”

The Daily Beast once published a similar story about the couple meeting through an Epstein associate. The publication quickly retracted the piece after receiving its own legal threat.

Joking about the past

The podcast conversation eventually took a much lighter turn as the hosts discussed fashion. Blanco complimented the guest on his style and suggested he should try modeling.

Hunter quickly turned the friendly compliment into a dark punchline. “Are you saying I should do OnlyFans?” he joked.

He then referenced his infamous 2020 laptop leak, taking a jab at his own scandal. “I could put up all of my old stuff on OF,” he added.

A major milestone

That massive privacy breach exposed personal emails, tax records, and nude photos to the entire world. Hunter described the painfully public ordeal as complete hell.

“They stole my digital footprint of 25 years. Every voicemail, every text message, every picture, all of it,” he explained.

Despite the endless drama surrounding his family, Hunter highlighted a huge personal victory to end the discussion.

“The coolest thing about, cool isn’t the right word, the thing about the last seven years is that I’ve been sober since June 1st of 2019,” he said.

Sources: Irish Star, BBC, Daily Beast