Putin’s spies use fake charity to blackmail families of captured Ukrainians

Russian representatives frequently remind the relatives that they must follow orders.

When a family member goes missing during a conflict, the desperate search for answers can push people to their limits. Loved ones will often do anything to find a trace of hope. But some organizations use that deep vulnerability as a weapon to trap anxious families.

A deceptive charity

A new investigation reveals how a shadow network targets the relatives of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Toronto Television cited by Militarnyi reported that a group called “Mothers’ Shield” operates under the disguise of a “volunteer association.”

The organization claims to help families locate missing troops. It requires relatives to hand over sensitive personal data to start the search process.

Families must supply names, birth years, and photos. The group also demands specific military details, including unit numbers and the exact area where the soldier served.

Gathering the details

The intelligence gathering quickly turns toward the families themselves. According to the investigation, the fake volunteers ask where the relatives live and who else they have contacted for help.

Mothers’ Shield also pulls contact details directly from captured troops. This direct access allows their representatives to call anxious family members out of the blue.

At first, the organization appears genuinely helpful. Operatives provide fresh photos or videos of the prisoners, and they sometimes even arrange brief communications.

Springing the trap

But this sudden kindness comes with a heavy and dangerous price. In exchange for these “services,” handlers pressure the relatives to carry out illegal activities.

Families face intense pressure to act as couriers or supply the coordinates of military facilities. Performing these risky tasks can easily lead to their arrest.

The operatives constantly promise “assistance” with securing a release. Toronto Television notes that these promises are completely empty, designed only to keep families on the hook.

Finding real support

Russian representatives frequently remind the relatives that they must follow orders. The goal is to maintain absolute leverage over the families for as long as possible.

One major clue exposes the group’s true nature and its links to Russian special services. Mothers’ Shield enjoys unprecedented access to detention centers holding prisoners of war.

Even international bodies like the Red Cross do not have this level of clearance. Because of this severe threat, officials urge families to only contact Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Sources: Toronto Television, Militarnyi