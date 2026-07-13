Trump claimed record popularity – new poll tells a very different story

Trump’s popularity takes major hit despite claims of record support

Donald Trump recently declared that his approval ratings are higher than they have ever been.

Fresh polling released only days later paints a very different picture, suggesting the U.S. president is facing the weakest public support of his second term as the battle for next year’s midterm elections begins to take shape.

An Economist/YouGov survey conducted between July 3 and July 6 found that 35 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s performance in office, while 61 percent disapprove.

That leaves the president with a net approval rating of minus 26, matching the lowest figure recorded during his current presidency.

Another survey released by Focaldata on July 6 reached a similar conclusion, placing Trump’s net approval rating at minus 23.

The findings contrast sharply with Trump’s own assessment of his standing with voters.

“Highest Poll Numbers Ever. Even Higher than Election Day, November 5th.

This despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

Trump wrote on Truth Social on June 29.

White House rejects the findings

The White House has dismissed the polling results.

Spokesman Davis Ingle said no previous president had achieved more for the American people, arguing that Trump continues to create jobs, reduce inflation and improve housing affordability.

According to the administration, the president’s policies are still taking effect and public opinion will reflect those results over time.

Trump has long attacked unfavorable polls

Trump has repeatedly questioned opinion polling whenever surveys have shown declining support.

Earlier this year, he accused parts of the media of deliberately publishing misleading figures.

“Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense.”

He also claimed that certain media organizations knowingly released inaccurate surveys during previous election campaigns in an effort to influence voters, while arguing that polling firms which correctly predicted his victories receive little public attention.

With the midterm elections drawing closer, the latest surveys are likely to intensify scrutiny over whether Trump’s public support is beginning to erode—or whether, as the White House insists, the polls are failing to capture voter sentiment.