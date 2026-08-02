Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says AI could eliminate need for retirement savings

Planning for the future is the foundation of financial security.

For decades, traditional advisors preached a single rule: save every extra penny for your golden years. But top officials are now floating a radically different vision of what lies ahead, reports Raw Story.

Far ahead

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested during a Fox News interview that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could eliminate the need for traditional retirement savings, RawStory reported. Journalist Aaron Rupar highlighted the exchange. During the segment, host Sean Hannity asked Bessent about bold predictions made by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk previously argued that automated tech will soon create immense wealth across society. Asked if he agreed, Bessent backed the billionaire.

“I do, but I think I would change the timeline,” Bessent said. “I’ve seen Elon speak for a long time and he is, look, his record speaks for itself in terms, as an inventor, as a venture capitalist, as a great American. He’s normally early. He’s just so far ahead of the curve. He sees things that no one else sees. But I do think we are building this incredible economy that we can’t even imagine.”

Depleted funds

Bessent noted that one quarter of current jobs did not exist twenty-six years ago. His comments mirror statements Musk made on a technology podcast, where the mogul described AI as a supersonic wave that will end economic scarcity.

“Don’t worry about squirreling money away for retirement in 10 or 20 years,” Musk, the world’s richest man, told Diamandis. “It won’t matter.”

Musk predicted that artificial intelligence will surpass human intellect by 2030. He also expects humanoid robots to eventually outnumber people.

Reality check

The optimism comes at a delicate moment for public pensions. The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report warns that the main retirement fund will run dry by 2032, forcing an automatic 22 percent cut in monthly payments unless Congress acts.

Analysts at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimate that insolvency could strip about $500 a month from 63 million retirees. Revenue fell further after the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act trimmed taxes flowing into the program.

Financial planners strongly urge the public not to abandon their savings accounts. A Business Insider survey of seven finance and technology experts found unanimous agreement that workers must keep saving for old age.

Sources: RawStory, Fox News, Business Insider