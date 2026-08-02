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EU marine report highlights failure to protect ocean biodiversity

August M August M
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Summer brings millions of people to European coastlines for sun and swimming.

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Yet beneath the gentle waves lies a growing crisis. Across the continent, official commitments to protect marine environments are quietly falling short in practice, DR News reports.

Paper promises

Danish public broadcaster DR reports that a detailed study from the EU Environment Agency Topic Center shows a stark gap between green ambitions and results.

European nations pledged to safeguard 30 percent of their waters. But destructive activities like bottom trawling still occur inside protected zones, leaving actual protection below 10 percent.

Local environmental think tank Hav claims politicians have spent forty years passing laws without securing real changes in the water.

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Deeply puzzling

“It is clear that after 40 years of nature and marine policy, Europe is still unable to reverse the trend. The goals are there. The legislation is there. What they lack is to deliver the results that have been promised to the citizens of Europe,” said Ditte Mandoee Andreasen, program manager at Hav.

Marine life faces heavy pressure from fertilizer runoff, industrial shipping, overfishing, and invasive species. Denmark designated 109 coastal zones, but not a single one enjoys good ecological health.

Conservation groups argue officials dropped the damning assessment during the peak summer holiday season to avoid public outcry.

“The report was quietly released on Friday morning in the middle of the summer holidays. But the conclusions are impossible to ignore. Europe is clearly failing its oceans, and doing so on a grand scale. This should be front page news,” stated Antonia Leroy, head of marine policy at WWF’s EU office.

Mounting pressure

European Environment Agency officials denied any attempt to hide the findings from the public.

“There is no doubt that our oceans are under pressure, and that climate change is certainly exacerbating this,” noted Lotte Worsoe Clausen, head of the agency’s marine unit.

Lead researcher Jesper H. Andersen emphasized that heavy commercial exploitation continues to outpace conservation efforts.

“Four decades of marine and nature policy have not yet stopped the decline in biodiversity. This is not due to a lack of knowledge or legislation in Europe,” Andersen said, adding that total human pressure remains far too high.

Sources: DR

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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