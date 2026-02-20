AI job fears may be triggering a new mental health crisis, researchers warn

Researchers writing in Cureus propose “AI replacement dysfunction” to describe anxiety, insomnia and identity loss linked to persistent fears of job displacement, warning that constant automation talk may be creating an “invisible disaster” for workers.

Two researchers are warning of the devastating psychological toll that constant warnings about AI-driven automation may be taking on workers. In a new paper published in the journal Cureus, they propose a new term for the phenomenon: AI replacement dysfunction, or AIRD.

The condition, they argue, stems not necessarily from job loss itself — but from the persistent threat of it.

An “invisible disaster”

According to the authors, the chronic fear of being replaced by AI can drive symptoms ranging from anxiety and insomnia to paranoia and a loss of professional identity. These effects, they note, can manifest even in the absence of preexisting psychiatric disorders or substance abuse.

“AI displacement is an invisible disaster,” said Joseph Thornton, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Florida and co-lead author of the study. “As with other disasters that affect mental health, effective responses must extend beyond the clinician’s office to include community support and collaborative partnerships that foster recovery.”

While much of the public debate around AI’s psychological impact has focused on people’s direct interactions with the technology, the researchers argue that the ambient fear surrounding AI-driven job displacement may be just as harmful.

Fear amplified by industry warnings

Public anxiety is hardly unfounded. A Reuters survey found that 71% of Americans worry AI could permanently eliminate large numbers of jobs. Tech leaders have repeatedly reinforced that fear.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar roles. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman recently predicted that “most, if not all” white-collar tasks could be automated within 18 months.

Even if such forecasts are debated, layoffs tied to AI adoption are already occurring. Amazon is reportedly cutting 14,000 jobs while highlighting “efficiency gains” from AI integration. Another report found that AI was cited in more than 54,000 layoff announcements last year.

The researchers argue that this steady drumbeat of automation warnings may be contributing to widespread distress — even among those who have not yet lost their jobs.

A loss of identity and purpose

In their paper, the authors cite studies showing a correlation between AI implementation in workplaces and increased anxiety and depression. Fields considered particularly vulnerable to automation appear to show higher levels of stress and emotional strain.

Stephanie McNamara, a psychology student at the University of Florida and co-lead author, said she began thinking about the condition after observing a rise in AI-related layoffs.

“It made me think about the mental health impacts it is going to have on society,” she said.

According to the researchers, AIRD may present differently in each patient but typically centers around professional identity loss, diminished sense of purpose, and chronic stress. Some individuals may even downplay or deny AI’s relevance as a defense mechanism. Early signs may include insomnia and persistent anxiety.

Crucially, the distress may not stem from traditional psychiatric causes but from what the authors describe as “the existential threat of professional obsolescence.”

Not yet a diagnosis

AIRD is not currently a formally recognized clinical diagnosis. However, the researchers propose screening methods that mental health professionals could use to identify AI-specific anxieties while ruling out other underlying causes.

As automation advances, they argue, clinicians may increasingly encounter patients whose symptoms are directly tied to fears about technological displacement.

“Equipping mental health professionals with the knowledge and tools to recognize and treat people with AIRD will be vital,” the researchers wrote.

