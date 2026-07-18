Trump administration replaces historic slavery panels at George Washington’s home

How we remember history matters.

When famous markers are quietly swapped in the dark, the changes can trigger a massive public backlash, reports NBC News.

Under the radar

A historic site in Philadelphia has become the center of a major political storm. Under the cover of darkness, federal workers quietly replaced an exhibit on slavery at George Washington’s former home.

The sudden swap has left local leaders furious. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker blasted the move, arguing that the federal government is trying to hide crucial pieces of the city’s past.

“Overnight, under the cover of darkness, the federal government removed panels at the President’s House that told a thorough history of Philadelphia,” Parker said. She added, “It was allowed to do this by the decision of the federal court, but that it did so at night shows it understands this action is shameful, that it violates community trust.”

The original panels detailed how nine enslaved people lived at the home in the 1790s. The new changes come as President Donald Trump pushes to eliminate diversity initiatives. He directed federal sites to focus on American achievements rather than information that might disparage historical figures.

A history rewritten

Critics argue the new signs whitewash history. For instance, the layout removes a map of slave trade routes and a timeline of slavery. It also deletes headlines like “The Dirty Business of Slavery.”

Still, federal officials defend the update. The Interior Department told the Associated Press that the new “panels are full of historical context and highlight the momentous events that took place in the President’s House and the other sites at Independence National Historical Park.”

The department added that the signs still show the harsh realities of the past. “They acknowledge the evils of slavery, including its injustices and hypocrisies, and, by telling the stories of the nine slaves that Washington kept in the President’s House, remind us of their essential humanity,” the statement said.

Local activists are also fighting back. Attorney Michael Coard warned that this policy sets a dangerous precedent.

“What if there’s a president next time who doesn’t like the Liberty Bell because the Liberty Bell was used by abolitionists to support the end of slavery?” he said. “What if there’s a president who doesn’t like the Statue of Liberty because too many immigrants come in? Do we remove the Statue of Liberty?”

Sources: NBC News, The Associated Press